210513-N-CJ510-0036 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Colby Wagner, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Freddy Salgado mark a torpedo during a combat systems drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), May 13, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 14:34
|Photo ID:
|6646094
|VIRIN:
|210513-N-CJ510-0036
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT