210513-N-CJ510-0075 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Travis Daniels gives training to Sailors during a combat systems drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), May 13, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

