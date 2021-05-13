210513-N-CJ510-0013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Erick Gemaehlich gives training to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during a combat systems drill, May 13, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

