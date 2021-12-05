JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jesse Moskowitz, right, a surgeon with the Forward Surgical Section at the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, sutures a patient after a gallbladder removal during a surgical readiness training exercise for Resolute Sentinel 2021 in La Unión, El Salvador, May 12, 2021. This exercise is a new Air Forces Southern-led U.S. Southern Command exercise that evolved out of the longstanding New Horizons annual joint humanitarian assistance exercise in Latin America and the Caribbean. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

Date Taken: 05.12.2021
Location: LA UNION, SV