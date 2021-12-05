JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jesse Moskowitz, left, a surgeon with the Forward Surgical Section at the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, sutures a patient after a gallbladder removal during a surgical readiness training exercise for Resolute Sentinel 2021 in La Unión, El Salvador, May 12, 2021. Approximately 65 service members deployed to El Salvador to provide joint training and improved readiness of JTF-B civil engineers, medical professionals and support personnel through humanitarian assistance activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

