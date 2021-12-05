JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jesse Moskowitz, left, a surgeon with the Forward Surgical Section at the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, performs a gallbladder removal during a surgical readiness training exercise for Resolute Sentinel 2021 in La Unión, El Salvador, May 12, 2021. U.S. Military medical personnel treated Salvadoran patients through primary care, general surgery, preventative medicine, dental, and pharmacy services during Resolute Sentinel 21 in El Salvador. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

