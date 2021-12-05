JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21

U.S. Army Col. William Kogl, a nurse anesthetist with the Forward Surgical Section at the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, injects a spinal anesthetic before a gallbladder removal during a surgical readiness training exercise for Resolute Sentinel 2021 in La Unión, El Salvador, May 12, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase JTF-B’s medical and operational readiness while helping local Salvadoran citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

