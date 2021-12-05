U.S. Army Col. William Kogl, a nurse anesthetist with the Forward Surgical Section at the Medical Element, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, injects a spinal anesthetic before a gallbladder removal during a surgical readiness training exercise for Resolute Sentinel 2021 in La Unión, El Salvador, May 12, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 is a training opportunity with real-world benefits to increase JTF-B’s medical and operational readiness while helping local Salvadoran citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 14:34
|Photo ID:
|6646055
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-SI788-1112
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.22 MB
|Location:
|LA UNION, SV
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-Bravo Forward Surgical Section performs surgies in El Salvador during Resolute Sentinel 21 [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT