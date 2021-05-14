210514-N-CJ510-0049 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Mikail Moore gives signals to Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 prepare an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter to depart the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), May 14, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 03:34 Photo ID: 6645896 VIRIN: 210514-N-CJ510-0049 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.88 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.