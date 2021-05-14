210514-N-CJ510-0053 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dillon Coakley, right, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brian Wilson stand by to help an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, depart the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), May 14, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 03:33 Photo ID: 6645892 VIRIN: 210514-N-CJ510-0053 Resolution: 6045x4030 Size: 937.55 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.