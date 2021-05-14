210514-N-CJ510-0053 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Dillon Coakley, right, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brian Wilson stand by to help an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, depart the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), May 14, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 03:33
|Photo ID:
|6645892
|VIRIN:
|210514-N-CJ510-0053
|Resolution:
|6045x4030
|Size:
|937.55 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
