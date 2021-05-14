210514-N-CJ510-0039 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 14, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Mikail Moore prepares to give signals to a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, attached to the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), May 14, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

