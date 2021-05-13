USS America (LHA) Administers AFCT to Waterfront

210513-N-BT681-2002 SASEBO, Japan (May 13, 2021) Sailors aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) administer an Armed Forces Classification Test in the ship’s ready room to Sailors assigned to USS Germantown (LSD 42). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

