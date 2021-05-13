Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA) Administers AFCT to waterfront

    USS America (LHA) Administers AFCT to waterfront

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210513-N-BT681-2001 SASEBO, Japan (May 13, 2021) Sailors aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) administer an Armed Forces Classification Test in the ship’s ready room to Sailors assigned to USS Germantown (LSD 42). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 02:31
    Photo ID: 6645871
    VIRIN: 210513-N-BT681-2001
    Resolution: 4731x3154
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA) Administers AFCT to waterfront, by PO3 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    ASVAB
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    WeAreAmerica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT