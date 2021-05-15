Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guam Guard Raises POW/MIA Flag for Armed Forces Day

    GUAM

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    The Guam National Guard observed Armed Forces Day with a solemn POW/MIA flag-raising ceremony at the Barrigada Readiness Complex on May 15.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 02:09
    Photo ID: 6645869
    VIRIN: 210515-Z-RJ317-2039
    Resolution: 3149x2099
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guam Guard Raises POW/MIA Flag for Armed Forces Day, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POW/MIA
    Guam National Guard
    Armed Forces Day

