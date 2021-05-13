PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andre Dixon, from Philadelphia, administers the COVID-19 vaccine aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 13. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2021 00:37
|Photo ID:
|6645853
|VIRIN:
|210513-N-KF697-1009
|Resolution:
|4351x2896
|Size:
|921.32 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT