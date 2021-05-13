USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justin Hulsizer, an airframe mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Lancaster, Calif., unchains a UH-1Y Venom helicopter on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 13. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

