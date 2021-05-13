USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Collin Brown, an airframe mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Joliet, Ill., conducts maintenance on an AH-1Z Viper in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 13. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

