    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 11 of 14]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sang Kim 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Collin Brown, an airframe mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Joliet, Ill., conducts maintenance on an AH-1Z Viper in the hangar bay of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 13. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 00:37
    Photo ID: 6645844
    VIRIN: 210513-N-HV010-1032
    Resolution: 7088x4728
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

