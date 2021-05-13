Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 7 of 14]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Andre Dixon, from Philadelphia, administers the COVID-19 vaccine aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 13. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 00:37
    Photo ID: 6645840
    VIRIN: 210513-N-KF697-1022
    Resolution: 3891x2590
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

