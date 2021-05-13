USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. William Schlumbohm, an airframe mechanic assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Wyoming, Minn., conducts maintenance on the hull of an AV-8B Harrier on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 13. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway off the coast of southern California. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

