    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 4 of 14]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sang Kim 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    210513-N-HV010-1011

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Corporal William Schlumbohm, an airframe mechanic, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, from Wyoming, Minn., conducts maintenance on the hull of an AV-8B Harrier on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 13. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway off the coast of southern California for Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 00:37
    Photo ID: 6645837
    VIRIN: 210513-N-HV010-1011
    Resolution: 4476x6710
    Size: 957.53 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

