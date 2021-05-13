210513-N-HV010-1011



PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Corporal William Schlumbohm, an airframe mechanic, assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, from Wyoming, Minn., conducts maintenance on the hull of an AV-8B Harrier on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), May 13. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway off the coast of southern California for Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.15.2021 00:37 Photo ID: 6645837 VIRIN: 210513-N-HV010-1011 Resolution: 4476x6710 Size: 957.53 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 14 of 14], by SN Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.