Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    302nd Airlift Wing C-130 drops potable water [Image 6 of 7]

    302nd Airlift Wing C-130 drops potable water

    CO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Reservist pilots and loadmasters assigned to the 302nd Airlift Wing drop potable water over Hayman Fire burn scar during their annual aerial wildland firefighting training and certification with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, May 13, 2021, Pike-San Isabel National Forest, Colorado. The 302 AW and 153rd Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft, equipped with the U.S. Forest Service’s Modular Airborne Fire System, began their weeklong training and certification out of Jeffco Airtanker Base, Colorado, where they conducted training drops with potable water at nearby Arapaho/Roosevelt and Pike-San Isabel National Forests and Bureau of Land Management lands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 20:05
    Photo ID: 6645806
    VIRIN: 210513-F-ZJ473-1006
    Resolution: 6877x4585
    Size: 20.09 MB
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 302nd Airlift Wing C-130 drops potable water [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    302nd Airlift Wing C-130 drops potable water
    302nd Airlift Wing C-130 follows U.S. Forest Service lead plane
    153rd Airlift Wing C-130 drops potable water
    153rd Airlift Wing C-130 drops potable water
    302nd Airlift Wing C-130 flies over Hayman fire scar
    302nd Airlift Wing C-130 drops potable water
    302nd Airlift C-130 banks over Hayman fire scar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire
    tanker
    c130
    maffs
    MAFFS AEG
    maffs2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT