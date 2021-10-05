Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Sailors Recieve Girl Scout Cookies

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Edgar 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210510-N-LE494-1021 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 10, 2021) Sailors distribute Girl Scout cookies aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Hartman)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 18:36
    Photo ID: 6645750
    VIRIN: 210510-N-LE494-1021
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 881.08 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Sailors Recieve Girl Scout Cookies, by PO2 Steven Edgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Donation
    Cookies
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    GHWB

