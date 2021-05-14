Making Alaska's environment a priority during NE21

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. John Mosher, heads the environmental work group responsible for analyzing the impact of exercise Northern Edge on Alaska's environment and fishing industry. John spent 30 years in the U.S. Navy and currently works for the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet in the Environmental Readiness Division as a Northwest & Alaska Program Manager. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control, and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

