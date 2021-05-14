Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Making Alaska's environment a priority during NE21

    Making Alaska's environment a priority during NE21

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Navy Capt. John Mosher, heads the environmental work group responsible for analyzing the impact of exercise Northern Edge on Alaska's environment and fishing industry. John spent 30 years in the U.S. Navy and currently works for the U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet in the Environmental Readiness Division as a Northwest & Alaska Program Manager. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control, and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 19:06
    Photo ID: 6645742
    VIRIN: 210514-Z-SR689-0001
    Resolution: 5425x3617
    Size: 11.08 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Making Alaska's environment a priority during NE21, by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    In defense of the natural world: PACAF's Northern Edge 21' bolsters environmental awareness and protection in Alaska

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Air Forces
    NorthernEdge
    NE21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT