Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arizonan Sailor Recruits to Change Lives

    Arizonan Sailor Recruits to Change Lives

    FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Preston Jarrett 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    200520-N-SD991-0001
    FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (May 20, 2020) Navy Counselor (Recruiter) 1st Class Cassandra Pietz, assigned to Talent Acquisition Station Flagstaff, is the subject of this week's "Recruiter in the Spotlight." (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 17:25
    Photo ID: 6645672
    VIRIN: 200520-N-SD991-0001
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizonan Sailor Recruits to Change Lives, by PO3 Preston Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Arizonan Sailor Recruits to Change Lives

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NRC
    Spotlight
    Navy
    Arizona
    Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT