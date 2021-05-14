Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210514-N-UN585-1062

    210514-N-UN585-1062

    NORTH SEA

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    NORTH SEA (May 14, 2021) Sailors stationed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) wash down the ship with fresh water while underway in the North Sea, May 14, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 17:41
    Photo ID: 6645663
    VIRIN: 210514-N-UN585-1062
    Resolution: 4036x2691
    Size: 435.61 KB
    Location: NORTH SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210514-N-UN585-1062, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    6th fleet
    USS Ross
    DDG 71
    fresh water wash-down

