210514-N-UN585-1062

NORTH SEA (May 14, 2021) Sailors stationed aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) wash down the ship with fresh water while underway in the North Sea, May 14, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

