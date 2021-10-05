210510-N-EH998-1025 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 10, 2021) Seaman Jaylon Chandler, from Austin, Texas, cleans a line aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 17:17 Photo ID: 6645651 VIRIN: 210510-N-EH998-1025 Resolution: 4842x3068 Size: 960.72 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB 1st Division Cleans a Line [Image 4 of 4], by SN Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.