    GHWB 1st Division Cleans a Line [Image 4 of 4]

    GHWB 1st Division Cleans a Line

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Seaman Cryton Vandiesal 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210510-N-EH998-1025 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 10, 2021) Seaman Jaylon Chandler, from Austin, Texas, cleans a line aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cryton Vandiesal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 17:17
    Photo ID: 6645651
    VIRIN: 210510-N-EH998-1025
    Resolution: 4842x3068
    Size: 960.72 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB 1st Division Cleans a Line [Image 4 of 4], by SN Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    GHWB

