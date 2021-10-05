210510-N-EH998-1023 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 10, 2021) Seaman Jaylon Chandler, from Austin, Texas, cleans a line aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 17:17 Photo ID: 6645639 VIRIN: 210510-N-EH998-1023 Resolution: 4530x3173 Size: 831.71 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB 1st Division Cleans a Line [Image 4 of 4], by SN Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.