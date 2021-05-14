210514-N-UN585-1056

NORTH SEA (May 14, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Jonathan McLemore helps wash down the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) with fresh water while the ship is underway in the North Sea, May 14, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

