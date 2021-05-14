Vessels commute through the Mississippi River after restriction lift

Vessels in the area pushing barges commute through the Mississippi River after the restriction was lifted under the I-40 bridge in Memphis, Tennessee on May 14, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard lifted the waterway restriction from mile marker 736 to mile marker 737 on the Mississippi River. ( U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
