Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vessels commute through the Mississippi River after restriction lift [Image 1 of 4]

    Vessels commute through the Mississippi River after restriction lift

    TN, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Vessels in the area pushing barges commute through the Mississippi River after the restriction was lifted under the I-40 bridge in Memphis, Tennessee on May 14, 2021. The U.S. Coast Guard lifted the waterway restriction from mile marker 736 to mile marker 737 on the Mississippi River. ( U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 17:07
    Photo ID: 6645631
    VIRIN: 210514-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vessels commute through the Mississippi River after restriction lift [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vessels commute through the Mississippi River after restriction lift
    Vessels commute through the Mississippi River after restriction lift
    Vessels commute through the Mississippi River after restriction lift
    Vessels commute through the Mississippi River after restriction lift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mississippi River
    D8
    I-40 Bridge
    Restriction Lift

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT