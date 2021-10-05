GHWB Electricians Mates Perform Maintenance

210510-N-EH998-1015 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 10, 2021) Electricians Mate 3rd Class Gabriel Brielmann, left, from Guilford, Connecticut, and Electricians Mate Fireman Kellie Knight, from Lake Panasoffkee, Florida, check the temperature of a fuse box aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cryton Vandiesal)

Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.14.2021 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US