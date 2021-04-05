Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Conducts Fire Drill [Image 4 of 4]

    GHWB Conducts Fire Drill

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210504-N-SY758-1060 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 4, 2021) Sailors conduct a fire drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB Conducts Fire Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Drill
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Firefighters
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    GHWB

