210504-N-SY758-1060 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 4, 2021) Sailors conduct a fire drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is currently in Norfolk Naval Shipyard for its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6645612
|VIRIN:
|210504-N-SY758-1060
|Resolution:
|3853x4773
|Size:
|877.22 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GHWB Conducts Fire Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT