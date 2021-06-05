Migdalia Rosado Diaz, left, human resources specialist, Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, speaks with Sapphire Thal, Army spouse, May 6 during the Open Air Hiring Fair at the Spouse Employment Center. More than 100 people interacted with 23 employers and eight support organizations during the event.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 16:35
|Photo ID:
|6645584
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-N1234-008
|Resolution:
|1769x1172
|Size:
|248.05 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spouse Employment Center hosts open-air hiring event, by Sirena Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spouse Employment Center hosts open-air hiring event
