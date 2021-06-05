Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spouse Employment Center hosts open-air hiring event

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Sirena Clark 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Migdalia Rosado Diaz, left, human resources specialist, Civilian Personnel Advisory Center, speaks with Sapphire Thal, Army spouse, May 6 during the Open Air Hiring Fair at the Spouse Employment Center. More than 100 people interacted with 23 employers and eight support organizations during the event.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spouse Employment Center hosts open-air hiring event, by Sirena Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    Transition Assistance
    spouse employment

