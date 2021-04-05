Brenda Lee McCullough, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness, center, discusses Fort Campbell’s progress, goals and priorities with garrison and division leadership during the annual Installation Planning Board, hosted May 4 at McAuliffe Hall, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 16:25
|Photo ID:
|6645554
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-N1234-006
|Resolution:
|1769x1172
|Size:
|269.69 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Housing, training among top priorities as post maps out future, by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Housing, training among top priorities as post maps out future
LEAVE A COMMENT