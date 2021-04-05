Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Housing, training among top priorities as post maps out future

    Housing, training among top priorities as post maps out future

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Brenda Lee McCullough, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness, center, discusses Fort Campbell’s progress, goals and priorities with garrison and division leadership during the annual Installation Planning Board, hosted May 4 at McAuliffe Hall, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) headquarters.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    IPB
    Installation Planning Board

