U.S. Air Force 1st Lieutenant Adrian Hill, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight commander, poses for a photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 22, 2021. For Month of the Military Child, members of Team Fairchild showcased their stories and shared their experiences of being a military child. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang)

