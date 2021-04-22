U.S. Air Force 1st Lieutenant Adrian Hill, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management flight commander, and son Landon Hall pose for a photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 22, 2021. For Month of the Military Child, members of Team Fairchild showcased their stories and shared their experiences of being a military child. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang)
