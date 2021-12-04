U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edward Eberhardt of 92d OSS Aircrew Flight Equipment, poses for a photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 12, 2021. For Month of the Military Child, members of Team Fairchild showcased their stories and shared their experiences of being a military child. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 15:02
|Photo ID:
|6645383
|VIRIN:
|210412-F-PM638-1002
|Resolution:
|960x640
|Size:
|60.53 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child, by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT