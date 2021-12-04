Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child

    WA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edward Eberhardt of 92d OSS Aircrew Flight Equipment, poses for a photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 12, 2021. For Month of the Military Child, members of Team Fairchild showcased their stories and shared their experiences of being a military child. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Michelle Chang)

    Fairchild
    Month of the Military Child
    Family Air Mobility Command

