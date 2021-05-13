Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnamese Refugee joins America's Navy that saved his Life

    Vietnamese Refugee joins America’s Navy that saved his Life

    VICTORIA, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    VICTORIA, Texas – (May 13, 2021) Dr. Peter Nguyen, of Victoria, Texas, the medical director for WellMedicine, stands with his wife and children after receiving a direct commission as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve at Post Acute Medical (PAM) Rehabilitation Hospital. Nguyen, 54, joined America’ Navy to give back to the service that saved his family’s life. When Nguyen was nine years old, he and his family boarded their fishing boat in Vietnam to escape communism, and while at sea, was saved by a U.S. Navy vessel and brought to freedom in America. The oath was administered by Lt. Cmdr. Allen Cordova, an officer programs recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio. Nguyen was recruiting by Navy Counselor 1st Class Ryan Evans, a medical officer programs recruiter assigned to Navy Officer Recruiting Station Waco. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Pubilc Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021
    Location: VICTORIA, TX, US 
    Hometown: VICTORIA, TX, US
    Navy Reserve
    America's Navy
    Navy Recruiting
    Forged by the Sea
    Know Your Military
    Navy Outreach and Diversity

