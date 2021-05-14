Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Lord's Chicken: A Celebration of National Day of Prayer [Image 1 of 5]

    The Lord's Chicken: A Celebration of National Day of Prayer

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Colonel Ken Godfrey, 733rd Mission Support Group chaplain, leads a group of chaplains, chapel volunteers, and religious affairs specialists in prayer at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2021. A free breakfast and prayer service was held in celebration of the National Day of Prayer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Foister)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 13:26
    Photo ID: 6645085
    VIRIN: 210514-F-XR528-869
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Lord's Chicken: A Celebration of National Day of Prayer [Image 5 of 5], by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Volunteer
    Fort Eustis
    Chaplain
    Army
    National Day of Prayer

