    Truman Departs NNSY After Availability

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Edgar 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210512-N-LX838-1031 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 12, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) departs Norfolk Naval Shipyard after completing a 10-month regularly scheduled extended carrier incremental availability. During the availability, the ship underwent maintenance, repair and inspection of various equipment to include engineering, combat systems, aircraft support, and nuclear propulsion. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Steven Edgar)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman Departs NNSY After Availability, by PO2 Steven Edgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    "USS Harry S. Truman
    underway
    CVN 75
    aircraft carrier
    Elizabeth River
    Shipyard Departure

