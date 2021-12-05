Truman Departs NNSY After Availability

210512-N-LX838-1031 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 12, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) departs Norfolk Naval Shipyard after completing a 10-month regularly scheduled extended carrier incremental availability. During the availability, the ship underwent maintenance, repair and inspection of various equipment to include engineering, combat systems, aircraft support, and nuclear propulsion. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Steven Edgar)

