Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cpl. Robinson Motor Transport Maintenance Technician of the Year [Image 6 of 8]

    Cpl. Robinson Motor Transport Maintenance Technician of the Year

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Christian Garcia 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a photo during an award ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 13, 2021. Robinson is recognized as the Motor Transportation Maintenance Technician of the year for the Marine Corps and awarded the Navy and marine Corps Achievement Medal due to the completion of 60 maintenance service requests in a period of 25 days, and leading his team to replace 166 power takeoff shafts in 45 days. ( U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian M. Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 12:09
    Photo ID: 6644877
    VIRIN: 210513-M-TT434-0073
    Resolution: 4009x2673
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Robinson Motor Transport Maintenance Technician of the Year [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Christian Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cpl. Robinson Motor Transport Maintenance Technician of the Year
    Cpl. Robinson Motor Transport Maintenance Technician of the Year
    Cpl. Robinson Motor Transport Maintenance Technician of the Year
    Cpl. Robinson Motor Transport Maintenance Technician of the Year
    Cpl. Robinson Motor Transport Maintenance Technician of the Year
    Cpl. Robinson Motor Transport Maintenance Technician of the Year
    Cpl. Robinson Motor Transport Maintenance Technician of the Year
    Cpl. Robinson Motor Transport Maintenance Technician of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Camp Lejeune
    2nd Maintenance Bn
    Motor Transportation Maintenance Technicion of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT