Cpl. Robinson Motor Transport Maintenance Technician of the Year

U.S. Marine Cpl. Kenneth L. Robinson, a motor vehicle technician, with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, speaks to Marines during an award ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 13, 2021. Robinson is recognized as the Motor Transportation Maintenance Technician of the year for the Marine Corps and awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal due to the completion of 60 maintenance service requests in a period of 25 days, and leading his team to replace 166 power takeoff shafts in 45 days. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian M. Garcia)

