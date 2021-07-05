Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    305th AMW provides Swift Response during NATO exercise

    305th AMW provides Swift Response during NATO exercise

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Abram Harris, 32nd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to operate the refueling boom during Swift Response 21, May 7, 2021. The 305th Air Mobility Wing participated in Swift Response 21 which is the first in a series of exercises associated with DEFENDER-Europe 21. The 305th AMW was pivotal in providing more than 470,000 pounds of fuel to multiple aircraft that supported various aspects of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

