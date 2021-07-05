305th AMW provides Swift Response during NATO exercise

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, S.C., moves into position for in-flight refueling from a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., during Swift Response 21, May 7, 2021. The 305th Air Mobility Wing participated in Swift Response 21 which is the first in a series of exercises associated with DEFENDER-Europe 21. The 305th AMW was pivotal in providing more than 470,000 pounds of fuel to multiple aircraft that supported various aspects of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

