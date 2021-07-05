305th AMW provides Swift Response during NATO exercise

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan Lowenstein, left, Swift Response 21 tanker force mission commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Seamus McCaffrey, 32nd Air Refueling Squadron pilot, adjust signals on a KC-10 Extender during Swift Response 21, May 7, 2021. The 305th Air Mobility Wing participated in Swift Response 21 which is the first in a series of exercises associated with DEFENDER-Europe 21. The 305th AMW was pivotal in providing more than 470,000 pounds of fuel to multiple aircraft that supported various aspects of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

