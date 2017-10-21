Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mt. Whitney Departs Gaeta [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Mt. Whitney Departs Gaeta

    GAETA, ITALY

    10.21.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donavan K Patubo 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) departs Naval Support Activity Naples, Detachment Gaeta, May 6, 2021 NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mt. Whitney Departs Gaeta [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Donavan K Patubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    NSA Naples
    Gaeta
    U.S. Navy
    USS Mt. Whitney

