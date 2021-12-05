Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nighttime Air Assault in Bulgaria with the 173rd [Image 8 of 9]

    Nighttime Air Assault in Bulgaria with the 173rd

    BULGARIA

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade begin an air assault from Cheshnegirovo Air Base, into Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria as part of Swift Response 21, Cheshnigirovo, Bulgaria, 12 May, 2021. Swift Response 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21, which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live-fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies, and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (US Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 03:55
    Photo ID: 6644209
    VIRIN: 210512-A-DT978-0043
    Resolution: 8256x4640
    Size: 31.71 MB
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nighttime Air Assault in Bulgaria with the 173rd [Image 9 of 9], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nighttime Air Assault in Bulgaria with the 173rd
    Nighttime Air Assault in Bulgaria with the 173rd
    Nighttime Air Assault in Bulgaria with the 173rd
    Nighttime Air Assault in Bulgaria with the 173rd
    Nighttime Air Assault in Bulgaria with the 173rd
    Nighttime Air Assault in Bulgaria with the 173rd
    Nighttime Air Assault in Bulgaria with the 173rd
    Nighttime Air Assault in Bulgaria with the 173rd
    Nighttime Air Assault in Bulgaria with the 173rd

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SwiftResponse StrongerTogether DefenderEurope USArmy SkySoldiers Chinook

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT