USS Curtis Wilbur Fire Drill

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 13, 2021) – Sailors prepare to fight a simulated fire during an Integrated Training Team drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

