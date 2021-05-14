Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210514-N-HH215-1021
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 14, 2021) Naoki Negi, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) safety department, instructs a bicyclist to ride his bike in the proper direction during a road safety campaign onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 01:28
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Conducts Road Safety Campaign [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Road Safety

    CFAY

    Campaign
    Road Safety
    CFAY

