210514-N-HH215-1005
YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 14, 2021) Master-at-Arms Seaman David Kline, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) security department, instructs a bicyclist to ride his bike in the proper direction during a road safety campaign onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 01:28
|Photo ID:
|6644120
|VIRIN:
|210514-N-HH215-1005
|Resolution:
|7163x4775
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Conducts Road Safety Campaign [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT