210513-N-VJ326-1113 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) - Sailors participate in an aircraft firefighting drill in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 13. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 23:00 Photo ID: 6644076 VIRIN: 210513-N-VJ326-1113 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.45 MB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.