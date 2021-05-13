Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210513-N-VJ326-1042 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) – Sailors conduct stretcher bearer training during an aircraft firefighting drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 13. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 23:00
    Photo ID: 6644075
    VIRIN: 210513-N-VJ326-1042
    Resolution: 3819x2546
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Malcolm Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli
    USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT